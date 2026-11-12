Consumer panel sends two Parsvnath directors to judicial custody over unpaid dues of homebuyers

The Delhi State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has sent two directors of Parsvnath Developers to two-week judicial custody, until November 18, in connection with 46 pending cases involving unpaid refunds and compensation to homebuyers.

Observing that they had been “evading the process of law in various cases”, the Commission – in its November 4 order – noted that the directors, Sanjeev Kumar Jain and Rajeev Jain, had issued cheques to homebuyers that were dishonoured when presented for payment.

The order was passed by a Bench comprising Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal, president of the Commission, and member Bimla Kumari.

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The matter came up after a homebuyer, Abhishek Mundhra, sought to withdraw an execution petition against the company following an out-of-court settlement of Rs 1.25 crore. The company had issued five post-dated cheques of Rs 25 lakh each as part of the settlement.