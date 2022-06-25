Consumer forum halts tower construction at Gurgaon project

The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has ordered real estate developer M3M to halt construction of an 11th tower in its residential project in Sector 67, M3M Merlin, deeming it “illegal”.

Hearing a complaint filed by 300 homebuyers of M3M Merlin, the commission held that the developers, M3M India Private Limited and Consolidate Realtors Private Limited, did not take consent of residents of the already built 10 towers of the project before taking approval of the Directorate of Town and Country Planning for changing the layout and constructing a new tower, and that the tower was not included in the original layout plan.

The commission said, “Thus, going for a new tower is a clear deficiency of service in terms of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, and Haryana Apartment Ownership Act, 1983. It is another matter that if the builder had obtained the consent and then applied for change in the site plan along with permission for a new tower, it would have been in order as per the statutory provision. Having not obtained this consent, we take the construction as violation of the aforementioned statutes… We deem the construction of tower 11 as illegal and direct the opposite parties not to proceed with its construction.”

“In our considered opinion, obtaining the consent of flat owners becomes essential when a new tower is being constructed and which is in deviation to the certain approval, site plan, number of towers, occupation certificate, etc. initially promised to the allottees and as per Haryana Apartment Ownership Act, 1983,” the order added.

The complainants stated that in April-May 2019, it came to their knowledge that the opposite parties are planning constructing a new tower without their prior consent and they raised objections with opposite parties and DTCP, Haryana.

A spokesperson for M3M said, “M3M has high regard for NCDRC, however, we believe the facts have been falsely presented against M3M by the complainants. We now propose to take this matter further for justice.”

A homebuyer who booked a flat in the 11th tower, requesting anonymity, said, “We have been left in the lurch. I had booked a 3 BHK and paid Rs 15 lakh as the booking amount in this new tower. But now there is uncertainty after the order. I had invested in this project, assuming that it’s a reputed builder. I was aware of the complaint being filed by other residents regarding the construction of the new tower, but I was hoping for a judgment in my favour.”