Consumer court in new avatar, now file complaints online

There are close to 7,000 consumer cases pending in the state commission and over 8,000 pending cases in district courts.

Residents of Delhi will now be able to file complaints in consumer courts online. The portal of the Delhi State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission was launched by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday. The portal will be functional all through the day and complaints can be filed by both lawyers and consumers.

“This is a convenient step for citizens. They do not need to visit offices, be it an advocate or an ordinary citizen. Anyone can file their complaint from the comfort of their homes with 24×7 access and no time limit. Payments can also be made online. When we are encouraging people to stay indoors during corona, this will prove to be an essential step towards supporting our efforts,” Kejriwal said.

Officials said people can access the website, delhistatecommission.nic.in, to file their complaints. The software has been developed by National Informatics Centre while State Bank of India is providing the payment gateway. The website can be used to file cases in the Delhi State Consumer Commission as well as the District Consumer Commissions.

An e-filing system has been created which will also help with digitisation of documents as well as tracking of complaints.

