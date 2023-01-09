Consumer court issues conditional arrest order against GNIDA CEO over plot allocation

The Gautam Buddh Nagar District Consumer Court has issued a conditional order sentencing the chief executive officer of the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) to one month in jail and a Rs 2000 fine if an order of the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission is not implemented in 15 days.

In its 2014 order, the commission had granted a plot to Delhi resident and petitioner Mahesh Mitra. Meanwhile, GNIDA said they were seeking legal opinions regarding the order.

The original case filed by Mitra in 2006 at the same forum alleged that a plot had not been allotted to him in 2001 despite his application, at which point he had obtained an order in his favour for the plot. The order was contested at the state level, where an order was passed to refund Mitra’s registration fee with interest. Mitra in turn contested this in 2011 in NCRDC, which issued a 2014 order in his favour, which ordered the GNIDA to give him a plot of 500 square metre to 2500 sqm in three months.

According to the Saturday order of the consumer court, the CEO would be guilty of non-compliance with the order under Section 27 of the Consumer Protection Act, and added that a copy of the warrant should be sent to the office of the Commissioner of Police. Senior police officers said they were not yet aware of the matter when contacted by The Indian Express on Sunday.

In its statement on the matter, GNIDA said Mitra was offered a provisional allotment letter in 2014 of 1000 to 2500 sqm, at the rate of Rs 19810 per square metre, which was not accepted by him. GNIDA also said they had filed a compliance affidavit in 2018.

Noting that the Saturday order was passed without making the current CEO a party, they said it was not clear which CEO was being referred to, as the current CEO Ritu Maheswari, who took over in 2022, had not been named in the order.