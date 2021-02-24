Delhi: Construction workers queue up with forms, questions at registration drive

A few construction labourers trickled into camps organised by the Delhi government under the Labour Ministry’s Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (DBOCW) for new registrations or to get more information, a day after Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia launched a month-long drive for their registration.

On Monday, Sisodia said that of the estimated 10 lakh construction workers in Delhi, 2.12 lakh are currently in the government’s “registration network”. An awareness campaign will also be carried out to apprise workers about the benefits of registering with the board, and 45 camps will be set up to carry out the registrations.

At one such camp in an MCD school at Aruna Nagar in Majnu Ka Tila, a handful of workers turned up for registration, which was taking longer than usual as the staff’s server was not working. Awareness of the scheme also posed as an issue, as per John Kumar (32), a staffer.

Mohan Lal (45), a labourer working at Aruna Nagar, said his nephew told him about the process happening at the school. He had tried getting registered in December but was unsuccessful. “Maybe I will get some financial security once I register. However, I was confused how to get it done.”

He said he also faced difficulties in getting the attestation by a contractor. “It was extremely difficult getting a contractor to sign the certificate, as they fear they will get trapped in a way by this process. But somehow, I got it,” he said.

After seeing her neighbour and others receive Rs 10,000 from the Board during the lockdown, Suhakali (40), a labourer at Aruna Nagar, said she was also encouraged to apply. “The government had put up a camp to raise awareness of this. But the contractors just give their mobile numbers and not a signed certificate, as they are reluctant to submit their names on official documentation. Our contractors who hire us also keep changing,” she said. Her neighbour Nitu (28), who was accompanying her, said she is registered and received the money.

At the labour commissioner’s office at Jhilmil Colony, Saraswati, a computer operator said, “Today, just one or two people came and did not know which documents to submit. These doubts were clarified.”

A camp was also set up at NBCC’s Pragati Maidan redevelopment site, where many workers from Bihar lined up for more information on the scheme. The NBCC was also issuing certificates for the workers who wished to get registered.

The Indian Express did not get a response from the Board on how many people arrived at the centre for registrations.