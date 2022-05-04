Construction workers in Delhi can now travel for free in DTC, cluster buses

The Delhi government Wednesday announced free bus passes for construction workers for travel in Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses. The passes were distributed to some workers at an event in the Delhi Secretariat.

Launching the ‘Free Bus Travel Pass’ initiative, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said there are 10 lakh construction workers registered with the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, and that this move will benefit all these workers. He said this scheme covers a range of workers working at construction sites — welders, mistris, labourers, coolies, painters, fitters, blacksmiths, guards, concrete mixers, crane and pump operators, those applying polish and tiles, and so on. This comes after the Delhi government had announced free bus passes for all women in 2019.

Construction workers can register for free passes on the DTC website or at one of the 34 registration booths set up by the construction worker’s welfare board.

“In Delhi, only a few construction workers get accommodation near their work site while many others travel to the worksite or labour chowk from the outskirts of the national capital. This comes with a heavy price that they have to pay while travelling for work… Now you can comfortably go anywhere, work anywhere, you won’t have to think about how much of your earnings will go on travel. You work comfortably, manage your households, and spend the money saved on your families. If nothing else, unko ghumao-phirao, take them to the zoo, take them somewhere to eat, do anything. But don’t spend it on nonsense things… Spend it on your family’s well-being,” said Sisodia.

At the event, Rajkumar, a painter, said he needs to travel from his home in Sultanpuri to Dwarka Sector 21 for work every day which involves taking three buses. Mohammad Shahood Alam, a construction worker, said he has to travel from Narela to Gurgaon or Faridabad, depending on work, which costs him Rs 150 to Rs 200 every day.

“Every city is erected by its construction workers… Our construction worker brothers and sisters have a very big role in making Delhi a city. But what often happens is that the hands which labour the most are not thought about by governments. But this AK (Kejriwal) government is perhaps the only (one) in the country which thinks first about the last people… There was a time when very few people would register on the shramik mazdoor portal. But in the Chief Minister’s leadership, who repeatedly worked on making the process easy… which is why I think there are such large numbers who are registered with the board today,” said Kalkaji MLA Atishi at the event.