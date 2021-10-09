32 construction sites in Delhi fined for violating dust control norms

A total of 103 construction sites were inspected for dust mitigation measures Saturday, and fines worth Rs 15 lakh were imposed on 32 sites, according to a communication from the Delhi government.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai, accompanied by officials of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and civil defence personnel, inspected the construction site of a private commercial complex in North Delhi Saturday, where the team found the site to be complying with dust mitigation guidelines mandated by the Delhi government. Tin barriers were installed around the site and a functioning anti-smog gun was present.

A fine of Rs 5 lakh was imposed earlier on L&T for violation of dust mitigation guidelines at a construction site near Pragati Maidan. The anti-smog gun was found with no water in the tank, and the tarpaulin net installed at the site was torn.

An anti-dust campaign, launched on October 7, is underway in the national capital. A total of 31 teams, comprising DPCC officials and civil defence personnel, have been deployed to monitor construction sites for compliance with dust mitigation norms. These teams are required to submit daily reports on adherence to the 14-point guidelines.

Guidelines include installation of anti-smog guns for construction sites with a built-up area of over 20,000 square metres, raising dust barriers around the site, covering the area under construction with a tarpaulin net, covering vehicles carrying construction material and debris and appropriate disposal of construction and demolition waste.