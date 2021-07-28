Construction of new building: Accounts of College of Vocational Studies to be probed, says Governing Body

The Governing Body (GB) of the College of Vocational Studies (CVS) has decided to conduct an independent, external audit of “all accounts” of the college and set up an independent agency for checking the quality of material used for the construction of a new building on the campus.

The decision follows allegations of financial and administrative irregularities against principal Inderjeet Dagar.

As reported earlier by The Indian Express, the principal had also come under the scanner when 180 books worth Rs 1 lakh purchased for the college library never reached it. Dagar was among those issued show-cause notices. On that matter, the GB said it is awaiting replies to all show-cause notices.

In its meeting held on July 17, the GB decided to set up a fact-finding committee into “various complaints from the teachers” against Dagar. The committee is expected to submit the report within two months.

Dagar did not respond to calls and messages seeking comment.

The GB also “decided to authorise the chairperson, Governing Body to appoint the auditor, as per the University Rules” and “institute an independent audit into all the accounts of the college”. One of the aspects that will be looked at is the IGNOU (Indira Gandhi National Open University) Study Centre in the college, and to “consider and review the details of the revenue received and expenses incurred (annually)” on it, since the principal has allegedly claimed the college does not receive funds from IGNOU to run it.

Also on the agenda of the meeting was “to consider the appointment of an independent agency for checking the quality of building material/construction of the ‘new building under construction’ in the College”.

“The Governing Body condemned the parallel agenda and parallel minutes circulated by the member secretary (Dagar) and also the communication sent to University authorities against the Chairperson, Governing Body. The Governing Body decided to issue a strong warning letter to the member secretary to abstain from such acts in future,” the minutes read.

GB chairman Rajan Chopra told The Indian Express that the decision was necessary as he was receiving “many complaints” from teachers. “He (Dagar) manipulates and forges the minutes of meetings, and I have several complaints of financial irregularities against him, including using substandard quality of materials for the upcoming building. I have asked for an audit of all bank accounts so that we know where the money is coming and going, and matters become clear,” he claimed.