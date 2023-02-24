Construction of Gurugram Metro project will begin in 2023-24: CM Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, while presenting the Haryana Budget 2023-24 in the State Assembly Thursday, said construction work of the Gurugram Metro project will commence in 2023-24.

“…the long-pending Gurugram Metro project has been approved by the Public Investment Board in the central government and final approval of the Union Cabinet is awaited. I hope that construction work of the Gurugram Metro will commence in 2023-24,” said Khattar.

He added that he had proposed that work on three other metro links — from Rezangla Chowk to Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi; from Southern Peripheral Road to Panchgaon via Global City and Manesar; and extension of the Bahadurgarh Metro up to Asaudha to connect with the Haryana Orbital Rail Network and Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway — is taken up in 2023-2024.

The proposed 28.8-km-long corridor, known as ‘Gurugram Metro’ project, from Huda City Centre to Cyber City via Old Gurgaon is expected to have 27 elevated stations, including a spur to the Dwarka expressway.

As per the project’s detailed project report, the stations on the route are Huda City Centre, sector 45, Cyber Park, sector 47, Subhash Chowk, sector 48, 72 A, Hero Honda chowk, Udyog Vihar 6, sector 10, 37, Basai, sector 9, 7, 4, and 5, Ashok Vihar, sector 3, Bajghera road, Palam Vihar Extension, Palam Vihar, sector 23 A, 22, Udyog Vihar 4, Udyog Vihar 5 and Cyber City. The project is proposed to have an interchange with Rapid Metro and the proposed metro extension project connecting Palam Vihar in Gurgaon to Dwarka sector 21 in Delhi at Rezangla chowk.

Officials had said last year that the proposed metro extension connecting Palam Vihar and Dwarka sector 21 stations will be 8.4 km long, out of which 4.9 km will be from Palam Vihar to sector 111 in Gurgaon, and 3.5 km from sector 111 to Dwarka sector 21 in Delhi.