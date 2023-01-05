Construction of the elevated Road over Barapullah Nallah from Sarai Kale Khan to Mayur Vihar

The extension of Barapullah elevated corridor, one of the long pending projects following a land acquisition matter, has been resolved, and the work on the section is expected to resume soon. The 3.5 km-long stretch will connect Mayur Phase I to Sarai Kale Khan, from where the stretch will merge with the existing Barapullah phase I providing a signal-free commute between East and South Delhi.

Features

Phase III of Barapullah stretch-Mayur Vihar-I to Sarai Kale Khan

Length-3.5 km

Lanes- 4, dual carriageways

Width – 17m on both sides

Height – 11m

Two ramps – Left turn on slip road on the retaining wall from Noida to Sarai Kale Khan, and left turn at the elevated slip road at Ring Road, Sarai Kale Khan towards Mayur Vihar Phase-I junction.

Estimated cost – Rs 1,068 crore

Provisions for footpaths, cycle track street lights, NMV lanes, space for kiosks

Current status — land parcel requirement identified, amount expected to be awarded soon

Construction started in 2014

Targetted date of completion (then) — 2018

Roadblocks ahead— land acquisition problem

Land required — 8.5acres

New expected time to complete — 1 year

AIM

Presently, the Public Works Department (PWD), is constructing the flyover and the construction of piers on the Yamuna is going on. Half the viaduct has been erected but the remaining portion is pending. Construction work on the 690 metres of the elevated corridor is pending for the last five years. The portion will fill the gaps of 400 metres and 290 metres for which 8.5 acres of private land is required.

Significance

Once constructed, the commute between South and East Delhi, and Noida and Ghaziabad will be smooth and signal-free. Due to this pending project, the commuters travelling from South Delhi AIIMS and INA to East Delhi go till Sarai Kale Khan and then take the Pragati Maidan, ITO route to reach Mayur Vihar, but once this is completed, the AIIMS to Mayur Vihar will be signal-free.

Official Speak

“Currently, the construction work over the Yamuna is going on. The land parcels have been identified and approval is awaited from the revenue department. Once we get the clearance and land, the work will start and will be completed by next year,” said a senior PWD official.