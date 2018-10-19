Construction at Pragati Maidan can resume: South body to NBCC

South Delhi Municipal Corporation South Delhi Municipal Corporation

Just four days after it halted construction at the convention-cum-exhibition centre at Pragati Maidan, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) gave the construction agency, National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC), a go-ahead, saying they were exercising all precautionary measures to be followed to prevent air pollution. The SDMC notice, issued on Monday, said the NBCC had ignored its request, asking them to follow guidelines issued by the National Green Tribunal to mitigate dust pollution in the capital. In its order on Thursday, SDMC said a representation by NBCC had stated that it was following norms such as fixing wind screens, sprinkling of water and covering construction material.

“The submissions made… have been verified by the area engineer concerned and it has been reported that NBCC has adopted the precautionary measures… NBCC is allowed to resume construction. However, it will continue to adopt all requisite measures,” the notice states.

Pollution caused by dust from under-construction buildings is one of the many reasons for pollution in the city. Under the Graded Response Action Plan to control pollution, if the air quality crosses severe levels, construction activity in the city has to be halted.

