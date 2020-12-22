Constitution of Yamuna panel ‘under process’

Migratory birds at Yamuna on Friday. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)

A 16-member River Yamuna Management Committee (RYMC) chaired by Lt-Governor Anil Baijal is “under process” of being set up to restore and manage the river’s floodplains in Delhi and to promote activities including eco-tourism.

A draft order prepared by the DDA states that members of the committee will comprise the Delhi chief secretary, DDA vice-chairman, Delhi Police chief, commissioners of the three MCDs, CEO of the DJB and a Ministry of Jal Shakti representative, among others. DDA vice-chairman Anurag Jain told The Indian Express that the draft order was “under process” of being notified. The draft states, “The aim of the Committee is to ensure conservation, protection, restoration and rejuvenation of the flood plains of River Yamuna and to promote and secure requisite activities in and along the river, its floodplains and its watershed.”

The committee is being formed following directions of the NGT to the DDA last year for constituting a ‘special purpose vehicle’ for rejuvenation of the river. In February, the DDA had told the NGT that it was not possible to set up such an authority. However, the tribunal did not accept this submission.

