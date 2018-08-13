Constitution burning: Cops arrest 40-year-old in Delhi

During their probe, police found that two organisations — Youth Equality Foundation (Azad Sena) and Arakshan Virodhi Party — held the protest at Parliament Street. During their probe, police found that two organisations — Youth Equality Foundation (Azad Sena) and Arakshan Virodhi Party — held the protest at Parliament Street.

A 40-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly burning a copy of the Indian Constitution at Parliament Street on Saturday. DCP (New Delhi) Madhur Verma said the accused, Deepak Gaur, has been booked under IPC sections 153 (A)/505/120B/34 and Section 2 of the Prevention of Insults of National Honour Act, 1971.

On August 10, police said, the national in-charge of Akhil Bharita Bheem Sena, Anil Tanwar, had lodged a complaint regarding the alleged incident.

During their probe, police found that two organisations — Youth Equality Foundation (Azad Sena) and Arakshan Virodhi Party — held the protest at Parliament Street. The latter is headed by Gaur. Verma said a team conducted several raids and “nabbed Gaur from Faridabad on Sunday”.

