Constitution burning: Cops arrest 40-year-old in Delhi

A 40-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly burning a copy of the Indian Constitution at Parliament Street on Saturday. DCP (New Delhi) Madhur Verma said the accused, Deepak Gaur, has been booked under IPC sections 153 (A)/505/120B/34 and Section 2 of the Prevention of Insults of National Honour Act, 1971.
On August 10, police said, the national in-charge of Akhil Bharita Bheem Sena, Anil Tanwar, had lodged a complaint regarding the alleged incident.
During their probe, police found that two organisations — Youth Equality Foundation (Azad Sena) and Arakshan Virodhi Party — held the protest at Parliament Street. The latter is headed by Gaur. Verma said a team conducted several raids and “nabbed Gaur from Faridabad on Sunday”.
