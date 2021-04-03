Constable’s wife ‘hangs herself after trying to kill 2 kids’

A Delhi Police constable’s wife was found hanging inside her house while her two children were found injured in the bathroom on Thursday evening, in Southwest Delhi’s Ghitorni.

The woman allegedly tried to kill her two sons, one aged three months and the other three years, and left them in the bathroom. She later committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan, police said. The children are undergoing treatment at Fortis Hospital, and the elder one is critical.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh said two PCR calls were made around 7.55 pm at Vasant Kunj about the incident.

“We were informed that constable Sushil, posted in Vasant Vihar, wasn’t able to open his house door. He called the police after nobody responded from inside his house. Police staff from Vasant Kunj and Vasant Vihar reached the spot and broke the door’s latch. They found Sushil’s wife, Rajesh, hanging from a fan in her room. Their sons were found unconscious inside the bathroom. They were rushed to Fortis.”

The woman was declared dead on arrival.

Sources in the police said the couple had been having arguments of late. “The couple got married in 2014 and the family’s statements will be recorded by the sub-divisional magistrate. They had a strained relationship but more clarity is required,” said an officer.

Sushil was in Rajasthan for two days. Police sources said the woman allegedly strangled her children with a cloth late afternoon when she was alone with them.

A senior officer said they do not suspect foul play so far but a case will be registered if the woman’s family or the constable file a complaint. On Friday, Sushil was called to the local police station for routine questioning.

Rajesh’s family, meanwhile, alleged in a statement to the police and the SDM that Sushil was pushing her for dowry.