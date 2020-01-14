Delhi: Constable on duty mowed down by truck he tried to stop

Gagan Dahiya was trying to signal the truck driver, Md Tarif to stop for checking on Sunday evening Gagan Dahiya was trying to signal the truck driver, Md Tarif to stop for checking on Sunday evening

A 40-year-old constable posted with the enforcement team of the transport department died after he was run over by a truck on Mathura Road Sunday. According to police, constable Gagan Dahiya was signalling to the truck driver to stop for checking around 5.30 pm when the vehicle ran over him.

The errant driver has been arrested, said police.

Radhey Shyam, sub-inspector at the department, said, “The two constables on duty were checking vehicles at Mohan Estate. All vehicles heading from Ashram to Badarpur were being checked. Gagan and the other constable, Jagbir, tried to stop one such truck. But it sped and ran over Gagan. Two other personnel from our team ran behind the truck to catch the driver.”

Gagan was rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. He had sustained severe injuries to his head, said police.

Shyam claimed that it is common for truck drivers, who do not have proper documents and licence, to evade checking. “Over five incidents like these take place every month. Most times we manage to catch the accused without getting hurt, but this time we could not,” he said.

Gagan, who earlier worked in the Army, is survived by his wife and two children.

Rocky Dahiya (21), his son, said, “We were planning my sister’s wedding, scheduled on January 19. We had to buy clothes and were waiting for him when police called and told us about the accident. We want the police to take strict action against the accused.”

According to the family, Gagan was earlier a havildar in Jammu. He retired in 2015, following which he joined the transport department’s enforcement team. He worked at the Rajpur Road Authority office in Civil Lines.

A senior officer said, “We arrested the accused after receiving a complaint. The driver, Md Tarif, hails from Haryana’s Nuh. He didn’t have the licence to drive heavy motor vehicles. He was carrying industrial chemicals from Rajasthan and Haryana.”

A case has been registered under IPC sections 279 and 304 A at Sarita Vihar police station, said police. Meanwhile, other traffic enforcement officials alleged they are not provided safety equipment for their job.

Shyam said, “We need better barricades like metal stands and chains. Nobody stops when you signal them and incidents like these will never cease to happen. We also need safety equipment in situations like these.”

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App