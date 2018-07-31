Constable accused of attacking wife: ‘Inaction’ against officer – police face Delhi HC wrath

The constable allegedly beat his wife and told her not to meddle in his private affairs. He also allegedly threatened to “finish her” and “get rid of her permanently”. (Representational Image) The constable allegedly beat his wife and told her not to meddle in his private affairs. He also allegedly threatened to “finish her” and “get rid of her permanently”. (Representational Image)

A Delhi court Monday ordered an FIR against two police personnel of outer district on charges of attempt to murder and disobeying the law. The court also said that its order be sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Delhi Police Commissioner, as senior police officers were “trying to shield or safeguard” a junior officer even when he had committed a “grave offence”.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ekta Gauba said that prima facie, there was sufficient ground to register an FIR against head constable Aditya Tomar and sub-inspector Pradeep of Begumpur police station under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 217 (public servant disobeying direction of law with intent to save person from punishment or property from forfeiture).

The court also ordered the police commissioner to file an action taken report on the next date of hearing on the conduct of the police officers who shielded the accused. ACMM Gauba said, “Further, the officers of the rank of of SHO, ACP, DCP and Joint CP are only trying to safeguard and shield the respondent even in respect of the grave offences committed.”

The issue dates back to August 2017 when Tomar’s wife confronted him with an objectionable photo of him with another woman. The constable allegedly beat his wife and told her not to meddle in his private affairs. He also allegedly threatened to “finish her” and “get rid of her permanently”.

As per court records, he allegedly poured kerosene on his wife and tried to set her ablaze. But she bolted the main door and managed to flee while he was searching for a matchbox. Court records said that the wife rushed to Begumpur police station to get an FIR registered. The couple used to stay in the housing society on the Begumpur police station premises.

The woman alleged that instead of taking action against Tomar, SI Pradeep removed all relevant material from their house and did not register an FIR. The complainant got medical tests done at Lok Nayak Hospital on August 23, 2017, where the doctor opined that she suffered rashes due to exposure to “inflammatory substance”. The complainant then approached the court and an action taken report was sought from police.

As per court records, the ACP concerned concurred with the earlier medical report. ACMM Gauba said, “Thus, the police department has admitted the version of the complainant that the inflammatory substance was poured on her to burn her with an intention to kill… The SHO is directed to register an FIR against Tomar and Pradeep.”

