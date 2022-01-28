‘BJP conspiracy’: Akhilesh Yadav alleges helicopter stopped in desperation of losing UP Polls

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday alleged that his helicopter was not allowed to fly from Delhi, leaving him briefly stranded in the national capital ahead of his scheduled election programme in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar.

However, reacting to Yadav’s allegation, a Delhi airport official said that his departure was delayed due to high air traffic and the chopper running low on fuel.

“Akhilesh Yadav’s chopper was not granted permission by Air Traffic Control (ATC) to fly initially because of high air traffic. After the clearance was given, the chopper had less fuel. After refuelling, the chopper flew to the destined place,” news agency ANI reported quoting a Delhi airport official.

In a tweet in Hindi, the SP president posted a picture with the helicopter and said, “My helicopter is not allowed to fly from Delhi without assigning any reason.”

मेरे हैलिकॉप्टर को अभी भी बिना किसी कारण बताए दिल्ली में रोककर रखा गया है और मुज़फ़्फ़रनगर नहीं जाने दिया जा रहा है। जबकि भाजपा के एक शीर्ष नेता अभी यहाँ से उड़े हैं। हारती हुई भाजपा की ये हताशा भरी साज़िश है। जनता सब समझ रही है… pic.twitter.com/PFxawi0kFD — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) January 28, 2022

Yadav also alleged that “a top BJP leader has just flown from here” before he was stopped from taking off in his helicopter. He further accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of being “desperate” and alleged it was a conspiracy.

Later in another tweet, Akhilesh said he was ready to take a flight. About half an hour later, the SP chief again tweeted, “The abuse of power is a sign of the people losing. This day will also be recorded in the history of socialist struggle. We are going to take a historic flight to history.”

Akhilesh Yadav and RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary were scheduled to address a joint press conference in Muzaffarnagar.

After reaching Muzaffarnagar, Yadav again took to Twitter to attack the ruling saffron party. Posting a picture of him and Rashtriya Lok Dal chief, Jayant Chaudhary, Yadav said, “In Muzaffarnagar, the SP-RLD together took a ‘united food resolution’ to defeat and remove the BJP government, which committed atrocities and injustice on Annadata.”

Elections for the 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The voting in the states will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.