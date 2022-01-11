‘Conspiracy to bring govt to knees’: Bail opposed for Umar Khalid in NE Delhi riots case

The prosecution on Tuesday opposed the bail plea of former JNU student Umar Khalid in a UAPA case connected to the northeast Delhi riots arguing that the ultimate idea of the riot conspiracy was to “overawe the Government and bring it to its knees.”

Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Amit Prasad made the argument before Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat.

The SPP said that the riots were “clearly a criminal conspiracy carried out in secrecy. There is a continuation after the crime and clear attempt to cover up.” Prasad told the court that “conspiracy has to be proved taking into account circumstantial evidence” and that the riots were not a “spontaneous burst of violence.”

“This has been appreciated by the Delhi High Court in a bail matter,” he submitted. “High court appreciated that this did not happen in the spur of the moment. There were 23 protest sites which were created. They were not organic in nature but meticulously planned in close proximity to masjids. There were teams to give logistical support, etc. We have demonstrated that.”

“Ultimate idea was to overawe government and undermine authority of government, which enacted CAA, and destabilise democracy. Idea was to bring government to its knees and withdraw CAA,” he added.

Prasad also addressed the argument put forth by Khalid’s lawyer, senior advocate Trideep Pais, that the chargesheet filed by the police was the “fertile imagination of the investigating officer” and felt like the script of a web series.

“He wants the present case to be decided on the basis of web series and wants to equate with Trial of Chicago 7 and Family Man. Why he wants to equate this case with Family Man? When you don’t have merit. You want to create headlines. What happens with all this? You create a perception… Family Man is not related to riots… There is another show called Grahan which is based on 1984 riots. You want to refer to Family man and Chicago 7 since it is popular,” the SPP told the court.

Prasad said it was “unfortunate” that Pais argued that the investigating agency was communal. “Investigating agency is not of a particular person but a State. We have to reach out to the same investigating agency if we have a problem. The first conviction in the Delhi riots case was of a Hindu,” he told the court.

Stressing that the court has to consider whether the bail is decided on speculative arguments or holistic view, he said, “Defence wants to give selective interpretation of statements. This is a case of conspiracy. There are various ways to look at it,” he argued.

The SPP’s arguments will be further heard on January 24 and 31.