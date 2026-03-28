Express Special: ‘Conspiracy hatched by accused hours before demolition’: Delhi Police probe in Turkman Gate violence case

A conspiracy was hatched by the accused a few hours before the demolition drive began around Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque near Turkman Gate in Central Delhi to rid the area of encroachments on the intervening night of January 6 and 7, a Delhi Police probe has found.

According to the investigation, the accused sent voice notes to many people, asking them to gather outside the mosque despite knowing that the Delhi High Court had not granted a stay on the demolition drive.

Around 35 people had gathered at the site before the demolition drive began, an officer said. “The suspects used social media platforms to instigate people to participate in the protest outside the mosque,” the officer added.