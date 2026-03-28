Express Special: ‘Conspiracy hatched by accused hours before demolition’: Delhi Police probe in Turkman Gate violence case

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A conspiracy was hatched by the accused a few hours before the demolition drive began around Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque near Turkman Gate in Central Delhi to rid the area of encroachments on the intervening night of January 6 and 7, a Delhi Police probe has found.
According to the investigation, the accused sent voice notes to many people, asking them to gather outside the mosque despite knowing that the Delhi High Court had not granted a stay on the demolition drive.
Around 35 people had gathered at the site before the demolition drive began, an officer said. “The suspects used social media platforms to instigate people to participate in the protest outside the mosque,” the officer added.
The officer further said that they added the charge of destruction of evidence to the FIR, as the accused had allegedly deleted chats and messages that were sent to provoke people.
Police said a 1,400-page chargesheet has been filed before the Tis Hazari Court on February 21, which has named over 20 people as accused in a stone-pelting incident that injured five policemen. The court is yet to take cognizance of the chargesheet, which includes statements from 113 witnesses from the Delhi Police and other government departments who were present during the anti-encroachment drive, said the officer.
Early January 7, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) had conducted a demolition drive to remove structures near the Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque. The alleged encroachments were cleared following a HC order.
The MCD, in the presence of a large number of police personnel, demolished several structures, including a baaraat ghar and a dispensary lying outside a 0.195-acre patch of land on which the mosque and a dargah stand. Both the mosque and the dargah remained untouched during the demolition.
Violence erupted soon as a mob gathered at the spot, raised slogans and threw stones, on the assumption that the mosque was to be demolished. Five policemen were injured in the incident. The police had to use mild force and tear gas to control the crowd.
Police said all the 21 accused arrested in the case have got the bail from the court. On February 17, while granting bail to 12 men, the court noted that the video footage relied upon by the prosecution did not “prima facie demonstrate unmistakable identification” of the accused and that no “grievous” injury was caused to the police personnel as per medical records.
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