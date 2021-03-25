Conspiracy case: Delhi High Court ends stay on trial

In wake of the police's change of stand, the court Tuesday said no further order is required to be passed. (File)

Nearly five months after the Delhi High Court stayed the trial of the “larger conspiracy case” lodged in connection with the Northeast Delhi riots, in which many student activists have been in judicial custody since last year, the court has now vacated the stay order after police agreed to supply hard copies of chargesheet to the accused.

Delhi Police had last year challenged a trial court order directing it to supply hard copies of the chargesheet to accused. On November 10, the court stayed the trial during the pendency of the petition.

Justice Suresh Kumar Kait in an order said that the “interim order is vacated” after Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad told the court that the complete hard copy is ready and the accused are at liberty to collect it from the trial court on March 25.

