Consider using old buses for ferrying dead bodies: High Court to Delhi govt

A relative of a Covid-19 victim waits outside a crematorium in New Delhi on Thursday. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)

The Delhi High Court directed the Delhi government to explore the possibility of using old buses of Delhi Transport Corporation to ferry dead bodies of Covid patients to cremation grounds and burial sites.

The division bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli has asked the Delhi government to file a response within two days.

Senior Advocate Krishnan Venugopal had earlier told the court that ambulances were not being used only for the purpose of transporting patients from their homes to hospitals but also for taking dead bodies to cremation grounds and burial sites.

The court has also asked the government to consider the aspect of seeking the assistance of armed forces for setting up field hospitals, considering the large number of Covid patients in the national capital.

Venugopal, who is representing a litigant before the court, had earlier told the court that there is a provision for rendering of services by the armed forces in aid of civil authorities for maintenance of essential services and, if a request is received from any state government, such services could be provided with the approval of the central government.

Let the government examine the aspect and take appropriate steps, said the court.

The court has also asked the government to examine the proposal of using mohalla clinics for the purpose of providing immediate consultation and treatment to the patients and also for the purpose of collection of samples for Covid-19 testing.