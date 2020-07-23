Consider providing degrees online with digital signatures: Delhi HC asks DU

“Students ought not to be forced to approach courts for issuance of their mark-sheets, transcripts, degree-certificates etc., which ought to be issued in the natural course within a reasonable time,” Justice Prathiba M Singh said. “Students ought not to be forced to approach courts for issuance of their mark-sheets, transcripts, degree-certificates etc., which ought to be issued in the natural course within a reasonable time,” Justice Prathiba M Singh said.

The Delhi High Court Wednesday directed Delhi University to consider the feasibility of making a special interface for providing degree-certificates with security features to students through an online mode with digital signatures.

The High Court said that “there is no reason as to why DU should not be adopting technically advanced methods to ensure that students are not inconvenienced.”

“Students ought not to be forced to approach courts for issuance of their mark-sheets, transcripts, degree-certificates etc., which ought to be issued in the natural course within a reasonable time,” Justice Prathiba M Singh said.

It directed “Dr. Sanjeev Singh, Joint Director, DU Computer Centre and Dr Vinay Gupta, Dean (Examination), DU to join the proceedings before this court tomorrow, in order to examine the feasibility of setting up a special cell to issue marksheets, transcripts, degree-certificates and other relevant documents online and also in order to enable students to have a proper interface with DU.”

The court was hearing a plea by five doctors who completed their MBBS course from Lady Hardinge Medical College, Delhi. The reason for them to approach the court was that they graduated in 2018 but have not received their degree-certificates till date.

Taking note of which, Justice Singh observed, “Students, especially doctors providing their services during the Covid-19 pandemic, ought not to have been forced to approach this court for seeking their degree-certificates, especially when they graduated two years ago.”

“Representation is stated to have been made by 25 students to the Dean of Examinations of DU but there has been no response,” it said, adding that “most institutions have made alternative arrangements during the lockdown period for issuance of digital certificates, digital mark-sheets and digital transcripts online, along with the digital signatures and security features.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.