Consider matter after request for payment of outstanding arbitral award is examined by Centre, Delhi govt: DMRC to HC

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) informed the Delhi High Court that the Delhi government has asked it to submit “updated and complete details for deciding on payment of 50% of the total arbitration award” to Reliance Infrastructure’s Delhi Airport Metro Express Private Limited (DAMEPL).

The Centre and Delhi government are the two equity partners of DMRC. Till now, DMRC has paid approximately Rs 2,600 crore to DAMEPL, the additional affidavit states. DMRC has now sought Rs 3,500 crore from both equity partners for payment of balance amount. A single judge of Justice V Kameswar Rao on October 31 had asked DMRC to inform the court about the modalities of payment with respect to the outstanding amount to DAMEPL under the terms of the May 2017 arbitral award.

The DMRC, in its November 17 additional affidavit, submitted that a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Secretary, Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, on November 10 to discuss the matter pending before the HC. The meeting was attended by the Chief Secretary, Delhi government, Managing Director, DMRC and representatives of leading banks.

The affidavit states that various alternatives and options to honour the arbitral award were discussed by the attending parties. “After detailed discussions and keeping in view the desirability of expediting the matter and having due regard to the indulgence of this Hon’ble Court, it was decided that early decisions be pursued. GNCTD thus requested DMRC to submit updated and complete details for considering the request of DMRC and to take appropriate decision to bear 50% of total arbitration award, being an equity holder,” the affidavit states.

The Delhi government further said that after considering the proposal, the same will require approval of the Cabinet. The MoHUA said DMRC’s request to bear 50% of the total arbitration award will be examined by the Government of India in entirety for taking an informed decision as it is an equity shareholder of DMRC.

The DMRC has requested the HC to pass orders “after the outcome of the aforesaid consideration/examination and approval of request of DMRC by both equity partners… is placed before this Hon’ble Court”.

On October 31, the DMRC had informed the HC that a meeting is scheduled between the Centre, Delhi government and other stakeholders to discuss the matter. While the matter was kept for hearing on November 18, the High Court, however, said that “the Judgment Debtor (DMRC) is expected to inform the court about the modalities of the payment”.

In 2008, DMRC signed a contract with DAMEPL related to the design, installation, commissioning, operation and maintenance of the line. DMRC in 2012 invoked arbitration after DAMEPL terminated the concession agreement on the grounds that defects pointed out in construction were not cured by DMRC within the stipulated 90 days. The Supreme Court in September upheld the 2017 arbitral award favouring DAMEPL.

DMRC had filed on additional affidavit on October 31, stating that it had written to the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and the Delhi Government on August 1 and had prayed for providing “consent/assurance for contributing equity in equal proportion” by both shareholders i.e., Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and Government of NCT Delhi. The affidavit states that DMRC had again written to the Centre and the Delhi government on September 6 requesting infusion of funds as “Grant/Equity/Interest free Subordinate Debt to DMRC”, for payment of balance Arbitral Award amount.

The court was informed that the Centre through the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on October 28 had informed that a meeting will be convened between the Centre, Delhi government and DMRC as well as leading banks, to discuss the matter. “This meeting is expected to come out with some proposals and it is, therefore, respectfully prayed that this Hon’ble Court may pass orders as deem fit, after the outcome of the said meeting is placed before this Hon’ble Court,” the affidavit states.

Senior Advocate Jaideep Gupta appearing for DAMEPL had submitted in the previous hearing that DMRC has “not been taking the orders of the HC seriously”. He further submitted “no modalities as to the payment of the balance amount has been placed before the court till now”.

On October 10, the AG had informed the court that DMRC has written to the Centre and the Delhi government for infusion of funds in the public sector undertaking which will enable it to pay the “outstanding amount” to DAMEPL as per the arbitral award. He had further submitted that the “importance of complying with the decree is well taken but equally important is the concerns of the Delhi Metro”.

An additional affidavit filed by DMRC before the previous hearing stated that if DAMEPL’s prayers are granted at this juncture, “the operations of the DMRC would come to complete standstill, which would be prejudicial to the public interest, considering that approximately 48 lakh journey’s take place daily on the Metro system maintained by DMRC” in the national capital region.

Referring to the affidavit, the AG had said on the previous hearing that the company is reeling under financial crisis and if it pursues raising of any loan, it will not be able to serve the interest & loan repayment and may fall in financial trap.

DMRC had earlier told the court that it has called for proposals for raising a loan from various banks for the amount due as it does not have the money to pay the Reliance Infra subsidiary. DMRC had argued before the court that funds earmarked for construction of Metro lines cannot be attached and also rolling stock, tracks, plant, machinery, building, etc., cannot also be attached in view of the bar under section 89 of The Metro Railways Act, 2002.

The high court on September 6 was informed that DMRC’s appeal against the March 10 order directing it to pay DAMEPL has been dismissed by the Supreme Court. While the counsel representing DMRC sought four weeks to pay the balance amount, senior advocate Harish Salve for DAMEPL submitted that no further time should be granted as the March 10 order was not adhered to and even further time granted till August 5 was not complied with.