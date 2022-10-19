Consider early hearing of pleas seeking FIR against cops in 2019 Jamia violence case: SC to Delhi HC

The Supreme Court Wednesday asked the Delhi High Court to consider taking up and disposing early the petitions seeking registration of FIRs against police personnel over allegations of violence inside Jamia Millia Islamia during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in December 2019.

“We request the High Court to hear out the matter as expeditiously as possible… We request the High Court to hear out the matter early, considering the length of time these matters are pending,” a bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Vikrama Nath said in its order.

Senior Advocate Colin Gonsalves appearing for the petitioners said the matter had been pending since long and that the last order was passed on March 19, 2021. He urged the bench to direct the HC to dispose of it within three months, but the SC bench refused to do it. “We are not inclined to specify a time limit,” it said.

Gonsalves said he had approached the SC following the violent incidents but was asked to go to the HC. Though he moved the HC, no FIR was registered till date, he added.

The, SC, however pointed out that he has the option to go back to the HC where it is pending or to a magistrate court.