Consider broad probabilities to grant bail: AAP’s Satyendar Jain to Delhi HC

While arguing his bail plea in a 2017 money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate, jailed AAP leader Satyendar Jain told the Delhi High Court Wednesday that the grant of bail is a rule and its rejection is the exception wherein broad probabilities have to be considered.

It was the ED’s case before the trial court that the companies under investigation were only paper companies that did not earn any income and that Jain was allegedly in control of these companies. The CBI had filed a case in August 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act and filed a chargesheet a year later against Jain, his wife, and four of his associates in the alleged disproportionate assets case. Following this case, the ED had provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crore belonging to Akinchan Developers Pvt Ltd, Indo Metal Impex Pvt Ltd, Paryas Infosolutions Pvt Ltd, Manglayatan Projects Pvt Ltd, and JJ Ideal Estate Pvt Ltd.

Appearing for Jain, senior advocate N Hariharan submitted before a single-judge bench of Dinesh Kumar Sharma that in his client’s case, for the consideration of broad probabilities for bail, it has to be seen that his shareholding before and after the check period remained the same. He said the ED had no answer on this point. He had previously argued that the check period in ED’s case is between February 14, 2015, and May 31, 2017, which is also mentioned in the chargesheet filed in 2018.

The trial court on November 17, 2022, while denying Jain’s bail plea, had said, “… the proceeds of crime to the tune of 1/3rd of Rs 4.61 crore has been laundered. Apart from that, Satyendar Kumar Jain has also used the same modus operandi to convert his proceeds of crime of Rs 15,00,000 by receiving accommodation entries from Kolkata-based entry operators… The applicant/accused had knowingly done a such activity to obliterate the tracing of the source of ill-gotten money and, accordingly, the proceeds of crime were layered through Kolkata-based entry operators in a way that its source was difficult to decipher”.

On this point of accommodation entries in the check period, which are large amounts of money broken into smaller, less-suspicious amounts, Hariharan said his client had nothing to do with the same. “My shareholding in these companies through my wife is minuscule… it is coming to a total of 19% in Akinchan, 1.5% in Paryas, and 10.43% in Manglayatan, and this has been disclosed to the registrar of companies. If we go as per the notional standard also, the total comes to Rs 59 lakh,” he said, adding that he comes within the proviso of Section 45 of the PMLA Act wherein bail can be granted by a special court if a person is accused of money laundering a sum less than Rs 1 crore.

He pointed to witness statements under Section 50, PMLA, to argue that his client did not arrange for accommodation entries.

Hariharan pointed to the leading questions used by the central agency to examine witnesses to argue that the case against his client was going on an assumption that he was guilty. “Look at the nature of the interrogation. Questions under Section 50 are in the form of an enquiry, it can’t be an assumption, you can’t assume that he is guilty and ask questions,” Hariharan said.

Advertisement

He also pointed to statements made by Vaibhav and Ankush Jain, the co-accused in the case, to state that the money was theirs and entries show that the shares went back to them. “Is that not a probability?” Hariharan argued.

He further argued that the special judge in his order said that Satyendar Jain never had 1/3rd shareholding in the companies.. He argued that after acknowledging this, the special judge attempted to make a new case against his client denying him bail. Hariharan also drew the court’s attention to an order of a single-judge bench of the HC in October last year that quashed all proceedings against Jain under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Amendment Act, 1988. “I cannot be termed as a benamidar as well. They relied on an attachment order in the ED complaint that stands quashed,” Hariharan said. The matter is now listed for ED’s arguments on January 31.

Jain has been booked under Section 13(1)(e) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, which is a scheduled offence under the PMLA. Section 13(1)(e) PC Act and relates to criminal misconduct by a public servant if he or someone on his behalf, is in possession or has, at any time during the period of his office, been in possession of property “disproportionate to his known sources of income”, which the public servant cannot satisfactorily account for.