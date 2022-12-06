‘Consent of minor not consent in the eyes of law’: Delhi HC denies bail to man accused of raping 16-year-old girl

While denying bail to a man accused of raping a 16-year-old girl, the Delhi High Court has recently held that the consent of a minor is not consent in the eyes of law.

A single judge bench of Justice Jasmeet Singh in its November 23 order further remarked that the conduct of the accused by getting the minor girl’s age changed on her Aadhaar card was a “serious offence”.

The court was hearing a bail application of the accused on the ground that he had been in custody since 2019 and the chargesheet had been filed.

The HC observed that it seems that “the applicant (man) wanted to take advantage by getting the date of birth on the Aadhaar card changed” in order to establish that the complainant was not a minor when he was in a physical relationship with her. “The consent of the minor at the age of 16, especially, when the applicant was 23 years old and already married also disentitles him from the grant of bail. Consent of a minor is no consent in the eyes of law,” said the court, while adding that the rejection of bail shall not affect the trial and final outcome of the case.

The girl’s father had filed a complaint with the police that his daughter was missing since June 10, 2019. The police had booked the accused for “aggravated penetrative sexual assault” under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act, Section 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing a woman to compel her marriage, etc.), and 363 (punishment for kidnapping, 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code.

The girl was found in the company of the accused and rescued from Sambhal district in Uttar Pradesh and brought home. In her statement before the magistrate, the girl, who had stayed with the accused for over a month, had submitted that the man was her boyfriend and had established a physical relationship with her consent and that she was willing to stay with him. The man had also sought bail based on the statement of the minor girl.

The HC, however, rejected the bail application observing that on the date of the incident in 2019, the girl was a minor while the accused was 23 years old and married. “It is stated by Ms. Jain, learned counsel appearing for the complainant, that she has interacted with the complainant and the complainant has informed her that it was the applicant who took her to the office of a sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) and got her date of birth changed in the Aadhaar card from the year 2002 to 05.03.2000 only for the purpose of showing that on the date of the establishing physical relationship she was not a minor,” the court said.