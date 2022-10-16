Connectivity, water supply to be improved: Greater Noida CEO

In a meeting with residents in Greater Noida West Techzone-4 as part of the ‘Safaigiri Abhiyan’ cleanliness programme, Greater Noida Authority chief executive officer (CEO) Ritu Maheshwari highlighted several upcoming improvements to connectivity in the region.

She said the approval of the Metro from Noida’s Sector 52 to Greater Noida West’s Knowledge Park 5 was in the final stages with the groundwork to start soon. The CEO also said the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) would try to finalise the tender for 25 feeder buses running between Noida and Greater Noida by the end of the year, with these beginning service in about eight to nine months. Another 25 buses would be added later, the CEO said.

She said a sustainable model would be adopted for feeder buses to avoid financial burden on either the GNIDA or the Noida Authority. The Parthala bridge is also estimated to be completed in about six months while instructions were given to issue a report regarding the underpass at Greater Noida West’s Char Murti roundabout.

The CEO and other senior authority officials examined the Jaitpur master reservoir ahead of the Gangajal project commencing, with 85 cusecs of water to come from Haridwar to Dehra and from there to Greater Noida.

Earlier, the CEO also examined water issues in Noida and Greater Noida and instructed officials to facilitate online payment for water bills via SMS and apps. Instructions have been issued to expedite the installation of water meters as well as full usage of treated water and sewage treatment plants. The CEO also ordered the completion of water and sewer lines in parts of Noida where it had not been done so far.