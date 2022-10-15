scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 15, 2022

Connaught Place smog tower reduces particulate matter by 15-20%, says Gopal Rai; cites IIT Bombay study

The tower was inaugurated on August 23 last year and is one of two towers that were set up on the orders of the Supreme Court.

On Friday, the smog tower was functioning at a reduced fan speed of around 25%, according to officials associated with the functioning of the tower. (Twitter)

The smog tower at Connaught Place reduces particulate matter levels by around 15% to 20% at a distance of around 300 metres from it, according to Environment Minister Gopal Rai.

He was referring to data provided by IIT Bombay after the first year of a two-year study to determine the impact of the smog tower.

At 50 metres from the tower, there is a reduction of around 70% to 80% in pollution levels, Rai said. A final report on the study will be submitted next year. “We have observed that smog towers have shown a noticeable impact up to the range of 300 metres. Beyond that range, the smog towers are not that impactful because of several reasons. However, since the smog towers were established for the first time, we are still in the phase of using different technological instruments,” Rai added.

“We have requested from the team (from IIT Bombay) that there is a need to reduce the cost involved in trying to multiply the towers in the city. They are working on making this low-cost, and on what changes are needed depending on Delhi’s situation,” Rai said.

The expected area of influence of the tower was 1 km, according to information provided by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) last year.

On Friday, the smog tower was functioning at a reduced fan speed of around 25%, according to officials associated with the functioning of the tower. It now runs from 9 am to 9 pm.

First published on: 15-10-2022 at 07:20:33 am
