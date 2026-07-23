Amid CJP protest, shops and establishments around CP to be shut by 6:30 pm

As the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar show no sign of abating, the New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA) has given a call to all the shops, restaurants, establishments including offices in and around Connaught Place to close by 6.30 pm on Thursday to avoid “any unpleasant situation and save yourself from any loss of property and injury.”

The advisory circular issued by NDTA read, “As advised by the Chairman NDMC and Vice Chairman NDMC, telephonically, looking at the critical situation around Connaught Place (CP), it is has been strictly advised that all shops and establishments, including offices and restaurants, in Connaught Place, New Delhi, shall close for the day by 6.30 pm, today…”

The circular further said, “All establishment owners/occupiers are requested to cooperate and ensure strict compliance with the above directions to avoid any unpleasant situation and save yourself from any loss of property and injury…”

Atul Bhargava, president of NDTA said that the circular has been issued, keeping in view the protests held in the past few days in the New Delhi area and around CP.

“In the last three days, sales in cafes and hotels have gone down…shops and establishments are seeing only 20% customer and revenue. The protest is not only affecting us the traders but also several staff who come from economically weaker sections to work in shops, cafes and other establishments are facing difficulties due to closure of metro stations, increased auto fares,” he said.

Bhargava said that staff are forced to take long walks like from India Gate and ITO to CP due to the closure of 16 metro stations surrounding Jantar Mantar.

“Few days ago, when the protest escalated, protesters and police reached almost at the doorsteps of the shops. Due to which, we had to close shops by 5-30-6 pm. That is why to avoid any kind of mishap and loss, NDTA has decided to close all shops by 6.30 pm…,” the NDTA said.

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He said that there are 1,100 large shops, about 500 small shops and 1000 office establishments in and around the CP area.

The circular issued by NDTA garnered quick reactions from senior political leaders of the opposition like the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and others.

On the development, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal in a post on X said, “Orders to close all shops in Connaught Place by 6:30 PM this evening. Intense security. Piles of ambulances. Will the Modi government once again brutally attack its own children at Jantar Mantar today?.”

Meanwhile, the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding control over large protests in key areas of Delhi and also sought an alternative arrangement.

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Brijesh Goyal of the CTI said, there has been a 70% drop in business in the last three days and around 30% in Delhi.

“The number of people coming to Delhi daily for shopping from outside dropped from 2 to 3 lakh to just 40 to 50 thousand…Local footfall down by over 50%. The number of local customers visiting markets from within Delhi has also seen a decline of over 50%…due to closure of metro stations and traffic restrictions, people are avoiding coming to CP and nearby markets.”

“We fully respect the right to peaceful protest in a democracy and the need for security arrangements. But when protests involving thousands take place in the commercial heart of Delhi at Jantar Mantar, and metro services are also disrupted, it directly impacts 15 lakh traders and 10 lakh Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises of India (MSMEs)…If this continues, the festive season and wedding season trade will also be hit,” Goyal said.

CTI also requested the centre to put a limit on the number of protesters participating in Jantar Mantar and allot a dedicated ground in Outer Delhi area for protest.