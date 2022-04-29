25 years after fake encounter at Connaught Place, Delhi HC grants Rs 15 lakh compensation to survivor

More than 25 years after police shot dead his two friends at Barakhamba Road near Connaught Place and injured him in a shootout, the Delhi High Court has directed the Centre to pay a compensation of Rs 15 lakh to Tarun Preet Singh along with an interest of 8% per annum from March 31, 1997, the date of the incident, within a period of eight weeks.

Justice Prathiba M Singh said that the injury caused due to the state action, and “that too one, where police officials were convicted of criminal offences and not some inaction or negligence”, needs to be considered at a higher standard than ordinary cases of negligence and inaction. Singh has a shrapnel lodged in the head and slight disability in the right hand.

“Any compensation awarded ought to take care of not merely his present condition but any future complications that may arise. He has two children for whom he needs to cater in terms of education and marriage. The fact that his other two friends passed away but the petitioner was merely injured cannot result in different standards being applied, inasmuch as even in the case of the petitioner, who is alive, he has lost the prime of his life,” said Justice Singh, while deciding the petition filed by the victim in 1998.

The court also awarded a sum of Rs 2 lakh as litigation costs to Tarun. While Tarun, 43 at present, had been awarded an interim compensation of Rs 1 lakh in December 1999, the families of Pradeep Goya and Jagjit Singh, who were killed in the shootout, were ordered to be granted a compensation of Rs 15 lakh each by the court in July 2011. In 2007, 10 police officers were convicted in the case and sentenced to life imprisonment.

Opposing Tarun’s petition seeking compensation of Rs 1 crore, the Centre had argued that compensation can only be considered in a suit and that it ought to be kept in mind that he was only injured and the Rs 15 lakh compensation by the court in 2011 was awarded for the victims who had passed away. Tarun’s counsel argued he has not been able to take regular employment in view of the injuries suffered and that he has gone through grave mental trauma since the incident.

Justice Singh in the order said that the petition seeking compensation has remained pending over the years and was adjourned repeatedly to await the outcome of the criminal trial of the police officers.

“The time that has lapsed obviously ought to go in favour of the petitioner. He has lost his entire period of youth, being embroiled in proceedings relating to the incident. The mental trauma for such a person cannot simply be gauged. The trauma is not limited to the individual but also to his near and dear ones, who have rendered physical, mental and emotional support to the petitioner, which may include his parent, spouse and now, his children,” said the court.

The court said the compensation ought to have been paid to Tarun way back in 1997 itself, as by the time the petition was filed, the injuries to him were well established. “While the disability can be characterised as being not a major disability, the fact that he has not been able to lead a normal life for the last 25 years cannot be ignored. For a young boy of 20 years of age, suffering any kind of disability due to no fault of his cannot be justified or trivialised,” it added.