‘Conman’ Sukesh warns Delhi CM: Stop sending threats or will disclose transactions before court

Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar has issued a press statement asking Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to stop sending him “threats through the jail administration”, threatening him that every transaction with the CM and AAP leader Satyendar Jain will be brought before a court of law.

“Kejriwalji stop sending me offers and threats through the jail administration and your cronies. I am not intimidated or interested in any of your offers, I will not back out, I will make sure every single transaction given to you and Mr Jain is brought before court of law with every piece of evidence that I saved from (the) start knowing how you are dual-faced,” Sukesh’s letter reads.

Sukesh is lodged in Mandoli jail and has also been accused of bribing jail officials there to get preferential treatment.

Sukesh had earlier written a letter to L-G V K Saxena and alleged that Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain, who is in jail in relation to a case of alleged money laundering, had asked him for ‘protection money’ while he was in prison. The L-G had forwarded the letter to the chief secretary and asked him to proceed as per law.

Sukesh was reacting to AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj’s press conference where he outlined the allegations that Sukesh was facing in multiple cases.

“They filed fake and fabricated cases of corruption in excise policy too but it has been four months, and the CBI and ED are yet to find evidence. I want to tell the people of Gujarat and Delhi that as the elections are coming in Gujarat and MCD polls in Delhi, more such fake and concocted stories and interesting characters like Sukesh Chandrashekar will come out but nothing will be proven by them,” Bharadwaj alleged in a press conference on Monday, adding that the Centre will lend credibility to such “fake” stories to benefit the BJP in the upcoming elections.