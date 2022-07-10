Conman Sukesh paid Rs 1.5 crore a month to jail staff, 81 booked

Months after Delhi Police arrested eight jail officials for allegedly helping jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar extort Rs 200 crore from the wife of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Singh, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has booked 81 officials and staff of Rohini jail on corruption charges after it found that one of the arrested men was taking Rs 1.5 crore from Sukesh every month and distributing it to the staff.

The EOW has been awaiting approval from the Delhi jail administration for six months to initiate a probe against the officials. It lodged an FIR under Section 7/8 of the Prevention of Corruption Act last month based on a complaint filed by ACP (EOW) Virender Sejwan, which mentioned names of the accused and Sukesh.

“It is submitted that investigation of case FIR No. 208/21, registered at special cell police station, is now being carried out by EOW. During the probe, it was found that Sukesh was running an organised crime syndicate (extortion racket) with his accomplices and connivance of jail officials from judicial custody,” Sejwan stated in the complaint.

The ACP said based on evidence, they arrested 8 jail officials under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, and they, in their confessional statement under section 18 of the same act, admitted they were aware of the syndicate. “Sukesh was paying Rs 1.5 crore every month for getting facilities to use mobile phones and a separate barrack without any hindrance. Based on documents, facts and evidence collected during the probe, it came to the fore that the money was paid to all staff, irrespective of their duties, as bribe to ensure they remain silent,” he alleged in the FIR.

“The allegations were further corroborated by data retrieved from assistant superintendent Dharam Singh Meena’s phone. We have retrieved a handwritten page with names of almost all employees of Rohini jail, and figures were written against each name. Meena also made it clear that jail officers were bribed regularly from extorted money received through Sukesh, and jail officials whose names were mentioned in the retrieved page were receiving bribes regularly,” the ACP stated.

He said CCTV footage from various cameras inside the jail was collected, and duty roster of staff and phone details were scanned. “CCTV footage from 10 cameras installed in Rohini jail from July 14 to August 14, 2021, was collected; these covered ward No. 3 and barrack No. 204 where Sukesh was lodged. It was found that… cameras in Sukesh’s barrack were completely blocked using curtains and mineral water bottle boxes. No action was taken to remove the object from view of the camera…,” the ACP stated.

Before the FIR was lodged, a letter was sent by then DCP (EOW) Mohammad Ali to DG (Delhi Prisons) Sandeep Goel on January 10, asking the jail administration to allow it to probe 82 officials. This was later forwarded to Directorate of Vigilance, Delhi government, by the administration, which responded that the EOW was not entitled to investigate a case under the POC Act. In lieu of the wing, Delhi Police said it was entitled and sought permission. Approval is still awaited.

When contacted, JCP (EOW) Chhaya Sharma refused to comment. DG (Tihar) Sandeep Goel also declined to comment.