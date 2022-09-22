Conman Sukesh granted bail in case of visiting mall with police escort

Observing that alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has already spent half the maximum period of imprisonment in jail, a Delhi court Wednesday granted him bail in connection with a case wherein he roamed around a Bengaluru mall with his police escort during his court visits in 2017.

Special Judge Sanjeev Kumar Malhotra granted bail, keeping in view the fact that he has been in judicial custody “for a period more than half of the maximum period of imprisonment for which he has been chargesheeted as well as the fact that co­accused are on bail and that charges are yet to be framed”.

Sukesh has to furnish a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh with two sureties of the like amount. He has been asked by the court not to contact, influence any witnesses, and misuse the liberty of bail by indulging in similar offences. However, he will not leave judicial custody since he is yet to be granted bail in multiple other cases.

In this case, when Sukesh was taken for investigation to Bengaluru, Coimbatore and Mumbai, he took the police escort staff by air which was not permissible, and later, he was seen roaming around a mall, which was also impermissible.

He has been chargesheeted under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act along with IPC section 139-B (punishment for conspiracy).

Seven police officers of the third battalion were suspended after their conduct was found to be unprofessional after videos of the incident emerged. The team was on duty to produce Sukesh in courts of Mumbai, Coimbatore and Bengaluru before returning to Delhi.

Sukesh’s lawyers, Mayank Tripathi and Akshay Chopra, had argued that he was in judicial custody since October 24, 2017, and “has already undergone more than half of the maximum period for which he has been chargesheeted”. They had argued that the supplementary chargesheet in this case was filed in July 2022, and the trial would take sufficient

time.

The court prosecutor had opposed his bail, stating that Sukesh was “involved in more than 24 cases and if released on bail, possibility to tamper with the prosecution evidence cannot be ruled out”.