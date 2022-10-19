Conman Sukesh Chandrashekar says can’t sit cross-legged in jail, wants a chair, Delhi court junks plea

A Delhi court dismissed an application moved by alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar to be provided with a chair while meeting his family members, claiming that he can’t sit cross-legged as per his medical reports, when the prosecutor showed CCTV images of him sitting cross-legged for hours watching television, among other things.

Advocate Mayank Tripathi, who appeared for Sukesh, had moved an application before Special Judge Sanjeev Kumar Malhotra to direct the jail superintendent to allow the applicant to sit on a stool or chair during family mulakat, as per the suggestion of an orthopaedic specialist.

Tripathi had argued that “as per the medical report of applicant, the doctor concerned has advised him not to squat or bend forward, but the jail authorities forced the applicant to sit in cross­-legged position during family mulakat.”

A medical report mentioned that the applicant “may be allowed to sit on the floor with folded legs in Vajrasana/Sukhasana position”.

The court dismissed Sukesh’s application stating that it was devoid of any merits.

The Additional Public Prosecutor appearing on behalf of the state, Vikash Kumar, annexed photographs of CCTV footage showing Sukesh “sitting in cross-­legged position on his floor bedding in his cell for hours doing various activities like reading, writing, watching TV etc. and during the family mulakat.”

The APP also alleged that the applicant used to threaten and pressure staff of jail number 16 to allow him to sit on chair and stool.