‘Conman’ Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s plea seeking transfer from Tihar Jail opposed by ED

The Enforcement Directorate has opposed alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s plea to transfer him from the Tihar Jail due to threat to life and said he “is only making up an excuse to repeat his modus operandi in some other prison where officials would not be familiar with his antics”.

In an application filed in the Supreme Court, which is set to hear his plea Tuesday, the ED narrated how he had been running his operations even while inside the Tihar Jail.

It pointed out: “The Tihar Jail has ensured that it would thwart any future possibility of misuse of jail facilities. For any new prison to put in place similar measures or even to come to terms with the sophisticated means of con-manship by Chandrasekhar will take time and transferring the petitioners to any other prison would be hazardous as he is likely to repeat the same mischief and offences.”

Denying his claim that there was a threat to his life, the ED said Chandrasekhar has “repeatedly committed offences, including that of money laundering, during his incarceration in the jail by subverting the legal system and prison rules with the help of his knowledge of technology and his abilities to con people”.

During ED custody, Chandrasekhar “admitted that he impersonated as Law Secretary Anup Kumar…and Home secretary Ajay Bhalla” and “admitted to collecting cash from Aditi Singh”, wife of Shivinder Singh, former owner of Ranbaxy through co-accused Deepak Ramnani.