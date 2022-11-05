‘Conman’ Sukesh Chandrasekhar targets Delhi CM Kejriwal, AAP hits out at BJP

Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar Saturday claimed in a press release that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had taken Rs 50 crore from him and offered him a Rajya Sabha seat. He also alleged that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had asked him to bring 20-30 people on board to contribute Rs 500 crore to the party in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu in 2016.

Chandrasekhar is lodged in Tihar jail at present, and he has also been accused there of bribing jail officials to get preferential treatment.

Chandrasekhar had earlier written a letter to Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena and alleged that Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain, who is in jail in relation to a case of alleged money laundering, had asked him for ‘protection money’ while he was in jail.

The L-G had forwarded the letter to the chief secretary and asked him to take action as per law.

Reacting to Kejriwal’s tweet which had referred to Sukesh as a thug and his allegations as a distraction from the Morbi bridge collapse, Chandrasekhar said that he would initiate defamation proceedings against the Delhi chief minister next week.

He also claimed that Kejriwal had attended a dinner party with him after the delivery of the Rs 50 crore.

Reacting to Chandrasekhar’s allegations, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj hit out at the BJP and Chandrasekhar. “The BJP is very worried about the outcome of the Gujarat and Delhi municipal polls and its desperation is so evident that a conman like Sukesh Chandrasekhar is now its star campaigner. Who is Sukesh? Many wouldn’t know. When Ranbaxy’s Shivender Singh and his brother were in jail, Sukesh demanded Rs 215 crore from Singh’s wife, and the money he demanded was first in the name of the law secretary, home secretary and then in the name of Home Minister Amit Shah… The BJP is taking Sukesh’s support today, making him its brand ambassador and star campaigner by showing this letter… I want to ask if Sukesh is that much of a wise man who never lies, where is the money, where is the Rs 215 crore he took in the name of Amit Shah… Where have the BJP and Shah kept that money?” he said.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also called the allegations against Kejriwal “absurd” and targeted the BJP for “making a deal” with Sukesh.

“The BJP is afraid it will lose badly in Gujarat and in the MCD polls, which is why it has made a deal with a conman in Tihar – that he will make baseless allegations against Kejriwal every day and, in return, the BJP will help him with his case,” Sisodia claimed.

“I have also heard, next week, he will join the BJP in the presence of its party chief JP Nadda,” Sisodia added.