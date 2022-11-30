RO systems, clearing landfills, waiving house tax dues feature on Cong’s MCD poll manifesto

RO water purifying systems for drinking water, clearing the three landfills in Delhi in 18 months and waiver of outstanding house tax dues were among the promises that the Congress has made in its MCD election manifesto that was released on Wednesday.

At the manifesto’s release, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate said the main points of the manifesto had to do with basic things like water and air. “People deal with dirty tap water in homes. The RO systems are so that people don’t have to buy drinking water,” she said. ‘Day boarding’ facility at MCD schools was another promise in the manifesto – a facility that allows parents who work to leave their children at school for the day.

The manifesto also makes a mention of two schemes named after former Chief Minister Sheila Dixit – Sheila Dixit Swasthya Sahayatha Yojana for medicines at half the price, and the Sheila Dixit Gharelu Majdoor Kalyan Yojana for financial assistance for domestic workers. Assistance for domestic workers includes admissions for their children to MCD schools and financial help in case of accidents.

The manifesto identified 21 main promises. An increase in green cover from 23% to 32% in five years, tablets for students up to class 5 to “end the digital divide”, increasing the number of Chhath ghats, and construction of a Ravidas temple were among the other promises that the Congress has made. The naming of MCD schools after freedom fighters and martyrs was another promise that found a mention.

The manifesto also reads that “bulldozers will not be allowed” to raze the homes of the poor till they are given proper homes as per their right to housing.

DPCC president Anil Chaudhary reiterated on Wednesday that the aim of the Congress is to turn Delhi into “Sheila ji’s Delhi”.

“The air and water are polluted…in the past eight years, politics is also contaminated. The city has also dealt with communal pollution. If anybody is responsible for this, it is Arvind Kejriwal… This city was Sheila ji’s Delhi. The city’s identity was associated with greenery, new roads, flyovers, hospitals, and colonies being developed. In 2013, the circumstances were such that the woman who considered this city to be her family and gave the city its identity was disrespected… people miss Sheila ji’s Delhi and are remembering it,” Chaudhary said.

Congress leader Ajoy Kumar, who was also at the manifesto launch, said, “The water and air are contaminated… the AAP has not made any new hospitals in eight years. When it comes to the development of the city… there is no infrastructure, sewage and drinking water are getting mixed. Kejriwal hain toh typhoid mumkin hain. During Sheila ji’s time, Delhi was made a world-class city.”