Congress sets up stage, police fortify Ramlila Maidan ahead of Nov 1 rally against SIR ‘irregularities’

Gates have been earmarked, the stage has been set. Police personnel have started positioning themselves around the 12-acre campus of Ramlila Maidan, setting up baggage screening devices and metal detectors. As the ground gets fortified ahead of a rally to be organised by the Indian National Congress on November 1 in demand of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, party MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday evening reviewed the preparations at the site.
Vadra was accompanied by Congress organisation general secretary K C Venugopal and MP Pawan Khera.
On Thursday, workers were also seen putting up a large tent over the main stage and erecting metal barricades. On the ground were multiple stacks of chairs and white canopy tents, while another stage was being readied for leaders of INDIA bloc parties.
Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has appealed to people, including students and civil society groups, to join the gathering — scheduled from 10 am to 5 pm — describing it as a movement to defend democracy and the Constitution. Party leaders from neighbouring states have been asked to mobilise workers in large numbers.
The Indian Youth Congress, meanwhile, said participants would wear white clothes to resemble “ghosts”, symbolising voters who have allegedly been marked dead or removed from the electoral rolls.
Over 3,000 police officers and 10,000 paramilitary personnel will stand on guard — to not only watch over the ground, but also make sure that the crowd doesn’t move out and proceed towards Jantar Mantar. Senior officers said that they expect a footfall of around 50,000.
The ground will be divided into 14 zones, each to be supervised by an assistant commissioner of police who will lead a team of 25 police officers. The zones would be part of eight regions, each to be looked after by an additional deputy commissioner of police.
Only three out of the eight gates of the ground will be open for people to enter, police said, adding that there will be two layers of frisking. A fourth gate will be reserved for the VVIPS, who also have to carry a pass. Another gate will be reserved for senior police officers.
Over 150 artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled cameras will be used to scan faces in and around the ground, police said, adding that officers will also wear body cameras.
As multiple allegations of sexual harassment and manhandling against police officers poured in during the recent protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party, police said, the footage of the cameras will provide substantial proof that officers followed the due procure while handling “unruly” crowds.
An official communication dated October 17, addressed to Congress leader Manish Chatrath, granted the party’s request to book Ramlila Maidan from October 25 to November 3, subject to permission from the land-owning authority and compliance with specified conditions.
According to police, organisers have been asked to install high-definition CCTV cameras at strategic points and set up a control room to monitor footage. They must also deploy adequate volunteers, arrange drinking water and separate toilets for women, and coordinate vehicle parking with traffic police.
Details of invitees, volunteers and buses ferrying participants have also been sought, police said.
Overnight stay at the venue is not permitted, and organisers have been cautioned against unruly behaviour or speeches that could disturb communal harmony, they added.
The November 1 rally follows the INDIA bloc’s plan to hold a “public impeachment” proceeding against CEC Kumar on October 30. After facing permission hurdles for the programme at other venues, opposition leaders decided to hold it at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence on Rajaji Marg.
(With PTI inputs)