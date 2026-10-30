Congress sets up stage, police fortify Ramlila Maidan ahead of Nov 1 rally against SIR ‘irregularities’

Gates have been earmarked, the stage has been set. Police personnel have started positioning themselves around the 12-acre campus of Ramlila Maidan, setting up baggage screening devices and metal detectors. As the ground gets fortified ahead of a rally to be organised by the Indian National Congress on November 1 in demand of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, party MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday evening reviewed the preparations at the site.

Vadra was accompanied by Congress organisation general secretary K C Venugopal and MP Pawan Khera.

On Thursday, workers were also seen putting up a large tent over the main stage and erecting metal barricades. On the ground were multiple stacks of chairs and white canopy tents, while another stage was being readied for leaders of INDIA bloc parties.