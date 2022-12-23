‘Rahul’s mission more important’: Tytler won’t participate in Delhi leg of yatra

Ahead of the Bharat Jodo Yatra’s entry into Delhi, old ghosts continue to haunt the Congress.

Jagdish Tytler, a once formidable Congress leader, may not have much clout within the party anymore, but the 1984 anti-Sikh riots accused continues to draw the party flak every time he is associated with its activities, the most recent one being the yatra.

Tytler told the media earlier this week that he would participate in the yatra, inviting sharp attacks on the party and the yatra from multiple BJP leaders who then referred to it as the ‘Bharat Todo Yatra’. Tytler also attended a party meeting held in Delhi this week to prepare for the yatra that will enter Delhi on Saturday.

When contacted on Friday, he told The Indian Express: “I will not be participating (on Saturday). I think Rahul’s mission is more important that anything else.”

In 2009, Tytler, then already a three-time MP, was to contest again on a Congress ticket from Northeast Delhi, but the party backtracked and dropped his name. After Tytler was allotted a ticket along with Sajjan Kumar, also an accused in the 1984 riots, then Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit had justified their candidature on the grounds that the charges against them had not been proved.

More than a decade later, Congress leaders, still besieged by the accusations against Tytler and unable to shake off this legacy, said in a similar vein, that his continued association with the party and presence at meetings or events is justified since he has not been convicted.

Long after he last contested, and won, the Lok Sabha polls in 2004, Tytler remains a fixture within the Congress at a time when the party has no presence in the Delhi Legislative Assembly and fared poorly in the recent MCD polls. Tytler is among 37 ‘permanent’ invitees to the executive committee of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee. He was also among 40 members of the Pradesh Election Committee formed ahead of the MCD polls this year and was seen campaigning for a Congress candidate. While his name continues to feature in party-related activities, party leaders claimed this is only by virtue of Tytler having been a prominent leader of the Congress at one point and did not signify any continuing power within the party.

“This has been going on for a while despite there not being any evidence against him and him not being prosecuted. Some people would, rightfully so, feel that justice has not been done…but if there’s no case against him…You can’t prevent anybody from walking in the yatra. People, even those who have nothing to do with the Congress, have joined the yatra because of its spirit,” a senior Congress leader said.

While Tytler’s association with the party was seen as an issue a while ago, it’s no longer important, the leader added. “It was an issue at one point of time. There was an issue in the 2009 elections. But that was when his and Sajjan Kumar’s ticket was cut,” the leader said, adding that that was the party’s way of distancing itself from Tytler.

Any further distancing, however, was not warranted considering he has not been convicted, Congress leaders said.

“What is his position within the party? Nothing. Even people who are not in active politics, unless they have left the Congress, they will always be called in, invited. That’s an old Congress system. But he does not hold any significant or active position in the party. He’s won a number of times. He was a formidable leader in his heyday and had his popularity, but that period is over now,” he said.

“These are meetings to which you are invited by virtue of you having been something like an MLA or MP. It’s like an ex-officio thing,” the Congress leader said. Party leaders had said earlier that he may have been invited to campaign for a local candidate but was not officially campaigning on behalf of the party.

A Congress leader who was at the meeting held this week to discuss the yatra, said, “We are very clear that if a person is a culprit, if they have been convicted, we’ll take cognizance. The party will always take action. As an ex-MP, Mr. Tytler attended the meeting and the BJP is making this an issue to divert attention from the real issues. This is not the first time. Now, people have also understood that it’s a non-issue. He’s a former Minister, workers are also with him. We are not offering (him) a big post or anything,” he said.

Another party leader who was at the meeting said, “Whenever he is seen at any Congress programme, these questions are raised. That’s how it has been for a long while now and it’s not an issue. The yatra is coming to Delhi and he is a Congress neta. The BJP should answer questions about Ajay Mishra Teni and Lakhimpur Kheri.” Former presidents of the Pradesh Congress Committee, ex-MPs and MLAs were all part of the discussions ahead of the yatra, he added.