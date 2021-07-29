Congress questions appointment of Rakesh Asthana as Delhi Police chief

The Congress Wednesday questioned the appointment of former CBI special director Rakesh Asthana as Delhi Police Commissioner four days before his retirement, saying it was against of a Supreme Court judgment that said no officer who has less than six months to retire should be appointed police chief.

“Rakesh Asthana’s candidature for the post of CBI Director was rejected due to his retirement date, but that law has not been applied by Prime Minister Narendra Modi while appointing him as Police Commissioner of Delhi. What has forced the government to appoint Asthana four days before his retirement? What do they fear?” Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera asked at a press conference.

Pointing out that Asthana’s appointment came after his name figured in the Pegasus “spying” list, the Congress asked “is there some quid pro quo”. Calling Asthana the “blue-eyed boy” of PM Modi, the Congress said his appointment also raises questions of inter-cadre appointment.