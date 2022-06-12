Congress president Sonia Gandhi admitted to Ganga Ram hospital over Covid-related issues

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, 75, was Sunday rushed to the emergency department of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi “owing to Covid related issues”, the party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said. She is in a stable condition, according to sources at the hospital.

“Congress President, Smt. Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital today owing to Covid related issues. She is stable and will be kept at the hospital for observation. We thank all the Congress men & women as also all well wishers for their concern and good wishes,” tweeted Surjewala.

Sonia Gandhi was diagnosed with Covid-19 10 days ago. Randeep Surjewala at the time said she had developed a mild fever, and some other symptoms, and had isolated herself.

Doctors attending to her said the politician’s medical parameters were stable. After receiving treatment for a nasal bleed, she was shifted to a private room in the old block of the hospital for “observation.”

The Congress president was accompanied to the hospital by her daughter, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Minutes after a section of the emergency was cordoned off after she was admitted, her son Rahul Gandhi was also by her hospital bed.

The Congress president usually undergoes treatment at the hospital under chest physician Dr Arup Basu.

She has a history of asthma and has had chest infections in the past. She was admitted to the hospital in February 2020 for the treatment of stomach infection and then later in July for routine tests.