Congress to prepare plan for nationwide agitations to take on BJP govt ahead of LS polls: Sources

The Congress will prepare a plan for nationwide agitations to take on the BJP government ahead of the next Lok Sabha elections and highlight issues of price rise and unemployment among others, sources said on Tuesday.

It was also suggested that party leader Rahul Gandhi should take over as the Congress president and lead the agitations, they added.

Senior leaders of the party discussed the issues to be highlighted during the protests at a meeting of the Congress committee constituted by the party president.

The panel chaired by Digvijaya Singh will prepare the plan for agitations after identifying the issues and will present the report to Sonia Gandhi for approval, the sources said.

Panel members Ripun Bora and Udit Raj also suggested that a senior leader like Rahul Gandhi should take over as party chief and lead protests across the country to make them a success.

Raj also suggested that social organisations and civil society groups should be involved in such agitations and their support would make the protests a success.

The sources said price rise and unemployment have been identified as the issues to be taken up first, but the timelines will be decided by Sonia Gandhi.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also participated in the meeting that was held at the party’s “war room” office at Gurudwara Rakab Ganj road.

She also called for raising the issue of plight of MSMEs due to “wrong” economic policies, they said.