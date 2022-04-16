Congress adds 2.6 crore new members in digital drive

The Congress has added 2.6 crore new members in its digital membership drive that ended on Friday, with party president Sonia Gandhi enrolling herself as part of the initiative.

Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi has enrolled as a digital member of the Congress on the last day of the digital membership drive today. Transforming to changing needs of time has been Congress’ way from the get go. We pledge to amplify your voice louder than ever before. pic.twitter.com/i2ky0fMiRZ — Congress (@INCIndia) April 15, 2022

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh became a digital member of the party on Thursday while former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi was one of the first leaders to be enrolled as a digital member on the first day of the drive on November 1.

Unlike previous years, this time the Congress had decided to roll out a digital membership drive in addition to the standard paper membership process. AICC general secretary in charge of organisation K C Venugopal said the digital membership drive drew a good response.

Through the digital membership drive, he said the Congress has so far added 2.6 crore members across all booths in all assembly segments. “These are all verified members, enrolled into the party by a designated enroller using a proprietary mobile phone app called Congress Membership App,” he added.

“Every digital member after verification gets a digital ID card that is QR coded for authenticity. A network of over 5 lakh party approved enrollers went door to door to enrol members across the length and breadth of the country,” he said.

“Ever since we started the drive, the key focus has been on quality of membership, not just quantity. Every member is verified at three levels, voter ID, photograph and phone number. The drive is strictly access controlled and only verified enrollers can use the membership app,” said Praveen Chakravarty, chairman, AICC Data Analytics department.