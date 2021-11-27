Delhi: In run-up to MCD polls, Congress leader Mukesh Goel joins AAP

Congress leader and five-time councillor Mukesh Goel joined the AAP on Saturday. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced his entry into the party in a press conference. The move comes ahead of the MCD elections set to take place next year.

Goel has been a councillor in the North MCD for five consecutive terms, and currently represents ward 16. He also contested the Legislative Assembly elections twice, in 2015 and 2020, from North Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar. He was also the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee’s senior spokesperson and was a member of the All India Congress Committee.

कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता, प्रवक्ता, AICC के सदस्य और पाँच बार पार्षद रहे मुकेश गोयल जी आज आम आदमी पार्टी में शामिल हुए। इनके साथ साथ अरविंद केजरीवाल जी की ईमानदार और काम करने वाली राजनीति से प्रभावित होकर कांग्रेस की आदर्श नगर विधानसभा की पूरी टीम भी AAP में शामिल हुई pic.twitter.com/fmyb7F9aAS — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) November 27, 2021

A total of around 15 office bearers in various capacities in the Congress, including candidates who contested the MCD polls last time, also joined AAP – Parmabhai Solanki, who has served two terms as a councillor in North Delhi, a delegate of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee, an office bearer of the Delhi Pradesh Mahila Congress, and an office bearer of the District Youth Congress Committee.

“The reason we decided to join AAP is… the way AAP is working in Delhi on education, hospitals, electricity and water, help for labourers, it is doing good work. When I was part of the Congress, I have raised my voice against the government. But I have seen that we were raising the wrong voice then, since the party is doing good work. Considering this, I decided to join the party,” Goel said.

Sisodia said, “Motivated by the work that AAP has done over the past few years, Mukesh Goel has joined the party along with other office bearers of the Congress. He has been a councillor for five terms and a standing committee chairperson thrice. Members of the Congress who want to do something for the people are now joining the AAP.”

On the upcoming MCD polls, he added, “People are not just disappointed with the BJP, they are angry. Misgovernance, garbage… there are several problems with the MCDs.”