Former Congress MP Mahabal Mishra joins AAP ahead of Delhi MCD polls

Senior Congress leader and former West Delhi MP Mahabal Mishra joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday during Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s public meeting in Paharganj Sunday.

“I welcome Shri Mahabal Mishra, who is popular in Delhi among the poorvanchali community, in Aam Aadmi Party. We will take the country forward and use his experience with the people,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Mishra, who is also a three-time MLA, was a strong influence in West Delhi, especially in Dwarka. His son, Vinay Mishra, had quit the Congress and joined the AAP before the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections and won from his father’s Dwarka constituency. In early 2020, the Congress suspended Mishra for anti-party activities for allegedly helping his son during the election campaign.

Tweeting about his father’s switch to the AAP, Vinay Mishra said: “Papa got very angry when i joined AAP and I had told him that this is the people’s party, they have a vision. one day you will have to join as well. And father joined AAP in the presence of Arvind Kejriwal ji and Manish Sisodia ji. Welcome, father. All I have learnt has been from him. I have learnt to fight for the rights of people and will continue learning. We have worked for people and will do so with twice the speed now. AAP is a family where learning from our parents and working is our main responsibility.”

While Mahabal Mishra has not been an active member of the Congress for a few years now, especially after his son joined the AAP, his latest move could significantly boost the AAP’s popularity among the Poorvanchali population in the MCD wards in East Delhi.

Elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be held on December 4 and the results will be declared on December 7.