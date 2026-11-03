Congress MP Bimol Akoijam gets interim relief from arrest in sexual harassment case

A Delhi court Tuesday granted interim relief from arrest to Congress MP and professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, who was dismissed from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), in connection with the sexual harassment case against him.

Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh said that no action will be taken against Akoijam till November 5, when the matter will be heard next. Judge Singh was hearing an anticipatory bail plea filed by Akoijam and sought a response from the Delhi Police on the plea.

This comes a day after the Delhi High Court on Monday stayed his termination from service after he challenged it.

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Akoijam, the Congress Lok Sabha MP from Inner Manipur, had received transit anticipatory bail from a court in Manipur. His counsel told the court that he had joined the probe and has been cooperating.