Congress claims LG cancelled mega public meeting in Delhi, says ‘will hold it in Jaipur’

Congress Wednesday claimed that the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi has cancelled permission given to the party to hold a mega public meeting to be addressed by party president Sonia Gandhi and the entire top brass of the party on December 12.

The party also informed that it has now decided to hold the ‘Mahangai Hatao Rally’ in Jaipur in Rajasthan.

Congress had earlier this month decided to hold a mega rally in Delhi to highlight the issue of price rise.

“The party had asked for permission to hold this rally. The Modi government after much effort agreed and the rally was to be held in Dwarka in Delhi. While the party was involved in organising a massive public show with people and party workers from all over the country enthusiastically looking forward to come to Delhi for the rally, the Modi government in a prejudiced conspiracy got the Lt Governor of Delhi to cancel permission for the ‘Mahangai Hatao Rally’ at Dwarka,” AICC general secretary in-charge of organisation K C Venugopal said.

“A jittery government obviously doesn’t want people to take to streets and a people’s protest movement takes shape around the valid issues of unprecedentedly costly petrol, diesel and gas cylinders, unaffordable edible oil and a burning food basket. They are obviously scared that a massive public rally by the Congress party will bring the issue of inflation to the fore and make the people see starkly that none but the Narendra Modi-led central government is responsible for it,” he said.

Arguing that Congress will not be intimidated by such tactics, Venugopal said, “It has been decided that the ‘Mahangai Hatao Rally’ will be organised in Jaipur, Rajasthan, on December 12, 2021 itself.”

He alleged that the BJP government has lost even the pretence of democratic propriety and has started behaving like a full-fledged authoritarian dictatorship.

“This is the first Government that is neither ready to pay heed to the MPs nor Parliament or the people…It is for the first time in 75 years that even journalists are not being allowed into the press gallery, lest they see and report these sordid machinations of the Government. Even as the all pervasive and debilitating inflation has started affecting all sections of society, the Government, rather than addressing rising prices, is focused on increasing and collecting taxes,” he said.