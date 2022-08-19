Congress after raids at Manish Sisodia’s house: ‘Misuse of agencies erodes their credibility’

CBI raids Manish Sisodia: Hours after several teams of the Central Bureau of Investigation searched 21 locations, including the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, the Congress party said that the “relentless misuse” of agencies against political rivals erodes their credibility.
Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said the honest end up paying the price in such processes. “The flip side to relentless misuse of agencies against political rivals is that even legitimate, rightful actions of agencies come under a cloud of suspicion. In the process, the corrupt get away hiding behind the ‘misuse’ argument and the honest end up paying the price,” Khera said on Twitter.
Senior leader from the party Alka Lamba said that the Delhi Deputy CM should reach Delhi and cooperate with the investigation. “They kept on opposing the liquor policy during Shiela Dikshit’s time. But ultimately, they had to rollback their own liquor policy and go back to the one that was implemented by Sheila Dikshit.”
The raids at Sisodia’s house came less than a month after Delhi L-G Vinay Kumar Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, putting Sisodia, in-charge of the excise department, directly in the line of fire. Following this, the Delhi government had on July 30 announced it was withdrawing the new policy.
Subscriber Only Stories
The LG’s recommendations had followed a report submitted by Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar on the matter. The report, which officials said was submitted on July 8, accuses Sisodia of providing undue benefits to liquor vend licencees in lieu of “kickbacks” and “commissions”, and the money being used in the recent Punjab elections.
The Delhi government had introduced the new policy to increase government revenue, improve consumer experience, reduce corruption and redistribute liquor shops in an equitable manner. Under the new policy, implemented in November last year, only private liquor shops were to run in the Capital.
Delhi weather: Cloudy skies today; little rain expected till Aug 25
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
'Wanted to kill her!': Hairstylist Amit Thakur reacts to Janhvi Kapoor pulling her hair into an updo on 'Koffee With Karan'
Yacht found adrift off Raigad coast with weapons, owner’s husband says to keep Somali pirates at bay
Some convicts are 'Brahmins with good sanskaar': Gujarat BJP MLA
Brilliant new black comedy is a bingeable treat
This Taapsee Pannu-starrer never feels like an Anurag Kashyap filmPremium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Twist in Chennai NBFC gold heist: Police seize 3.7kg gold from Arumbakkam inspector’s house
Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor serve major couple goals as they perform a romantic dance
Mumbai: Four boys in children’s home beat 16-year-old mute inmate to death, booked
REET 2022: BSER releases provisional answer key; here’s how to check, raise objections
Watch: Even fish undergo Covid-19 tests in China
Manchester United close to signing midfielder Casemiro from Real Madrid
Water supply in Gurgaon to be hit for 24 hours on August 22
Ranbir Kapoor says pregnant Alia Bhatt ‘has phaeloed’ in live video, she looks at him in disbelief. Watch
Petrol Diesel Price: Check fuel rates in your city today
“I would marry Messi at any moment”, says former Argentina player
Nope movie review: A remarkable addition to Jordan Peele’s genre
Qualcomm Is Plotting a Return to Server Market With New Chip