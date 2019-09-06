Congress likely to announce Delhi chief by Monday: PC Chacko

Delhi Congress is likely to announce the new chief of the state unit by Monday, All India Congress Committee’s (AICC) Delhi in-charge P C Chacko said Thursday. The decision is pending before interim Congress national president Sonia Gandhi, who met senior leaders from the state on Thursday evening to discuss the possible candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections. Chacko and four former Delhi Congress presidents Ajay Maken, Subhash Chopra, Arvinder Singh Lovely and Tajdar Babar attended the meeting held at Gandhi’s residence.

“We met her and discussed the future plans for the party. We also spoke about issues which should be highlighted during the campaign. She has asked for two to three days to decide on the name of the Delhi chief. By Monday, we might be able to make some announcement,” Chacko said.

The names of former DPCC chiefs Maken, Lovely, J P Aggarwal, and the three working presidents — Rajesh Lilothia, Devender Yadav and Haroon Yusuf — have been making the rounds for the coveted post. Senior leaders said that late DPCC chief and former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit’s son Sandeep Dikshit is also in the race.