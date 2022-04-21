Congress leaders to visit Jahangirpuri today, Ajay Maken says sorry for not being there on demolition day

A delegation of Congress comprising 15 leaders, including former Union minister Ajay Maken, MP Shakti Singh Gohil, Delhi Congress chief Anil Chaudhary, and vice president Abhishek Dutt, would be visiting Jahangirpuri in Delhi Thursday, where a demolition drive was carried out a day before.

“Jehangirpur demolition without notice/procedure is entirely illegal… Tomorrow morning, along with other senior leaders, I will visit the site. Sorry for not being there today,” said Maken in a tweet.

Several structures, including the exterior gate of a place of worship, were razed on Wednesday in Northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, which was hit by communal violence last Saturday, after the BJP-led North Delhi Municipal Corporation ordered an “anti-encroachment drive”. The demolition started around 10.15 am and went on for two hours despite the Supreme Court’s directions at 11 am that the status quo be maintained. The matter will be heard by a bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and B R Gavai Thursday.

Anil Bhardwaj, the chairman of the party’s Communications Department, said that Delhi Congress strongly condemns the communal violence instigated by the BJP and demands a fair and impartial probe so that innocents are spared and the guilty punished.

Bhardwaj said that it was shocking that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind maintained silence about the violence, and took no steps to bring peace to Jahangirpuri. He said that instead of instigating division among the people on communal and religious lines, peace and brotherhood should be brought to prevail at Jahangirpuri.

He said that it was shocking to learn that Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta has written to the North MCD Mayor demanding “identification and demolition” of “illegal encroachment and construction” of those arrested in the Jahangirpuri violence, and bulldozing them.

The Congress leader said that no one should take law into their own hands as there is a rule of law in the country, and courts are there to punish the guilty. He said that no innocent person should be punished at the instance of political leaders who instigate violence.